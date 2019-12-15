Two police officers sent to hospital after officer-involved shooting
Two officers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after an officer-involved shooting in the Tallyrand neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
It happened in the area of 1700 East 21st Street.
According to JSO, one suspected was also transported to a local hospital.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.