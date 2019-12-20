More JEA shake-ups: City-owned utility’s top legal adviser resigns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The fallout continues at JEA with the departure of its top legal adviser.

Lynne Rhode, JEA’s top lawyer, resigned Friday, General Counsel Jason Gabriel confirmed to News4Jax.

Rhode worked for the city of Jacksonville in the General Counsel’s Office and was assigned to handle JEA’s legal matters.

She, like others in leadership at JEA, has come under fire in recent weeks, particularly for her involvement in a controversial bonus program that could have netted top executives hundreds of thousands of dollars.

JEA board members believed Rhode and other attorneys had vetted the program before it went to the board for approval. Apparently that did not happen.

Gabriel said only that Rhode had resigned, and said the Office of General Counsel had no further comment.

City Councilman Rory Diamond posted a statement on social media, saying the General Counsel’s Office “took swift action” in response to the bonus program scandal.

“There are still JEA execs collecting taxpayer-funded paychecks who knew or should have known about the disgusting plan. What are you waiting for? I assure you I’m not going to let this just go away,” Diamond wrote.

Rhode’s departure follows the removal of CEO Aaron Zahn on Tuesday.

The State Attorney’s Office is also looking into the situation at JEA.

The mayor told New4Jax he will cooperate in any investigation. So far he’s not been approached by the State Attorney.

Our attempts to reach Rhode for comment have not been successful.