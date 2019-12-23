GALLERY: Locals share snow photos 30 years after a white Christmas in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It has been 30 years since Jacksonville has seen snow.

On Dec. 23, 1989, those who lived in Duval County sledded down the Dames Point Bridge, had snowball fights and even made snowmen!

The historic event resulted when arctic air pushed temperatures below freezing through Florida with ice accumulating down to Miami.

Snow and flurries reached central Florida with one inch was reported as far south as Sarasota.

By Christmas morning much of the snow began melting.