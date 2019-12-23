GoFundMe created for 18-year-old killed in DUI crash over the weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A family is asking for prayers right before Christmas after their son was killed in a car accident in Julington Creek over the weekend.

Jack Wheeler, 18, died after the car they were in crashed into a tree off Bishop Estates Road on Saturday. Jack was a senior at Creekside High School.

A 16-year-old has been arrested for driving under the influence.

A memorial has been formed on the side of the road where the crash happened. People have been walking up to the site to pay their respects but did not wish to speak on camera.

A GoFundMe account has also been created to help the family during this difficult time. The fund will help with funeral expenses, flowers, food, and more.

Some of Jack’s friends came out to show love and support for their friend.

“He’s just like a wonderful kid, he’s the sweetest person you’ll ever meet. He was loved by so many, nobody ever had anything against him, he was such a good person and it’s just terrible,” Alex Gerdak, a friend of Jack, said.

“Let us please lift Cathy, Winslow, Nate and Owen up in prayers as they grieve during this difficult time. As we have lost an amazing soul, Jack Wheeler through a tragic accident on Saturday, he still lives within our hearts every single day. Please help donate to our close friends as we get them through this difficult time of pain they are enduring. This fund will help with funeral expenses, flowers, food, etc for the Wheelers. R.I.P sweet Jack! We love you!” GoFundMe

