‘Baby Yoda Cat’ goes viral for resemblance to adorable Star Wars character

The cuteness is strong with this one.

A cat in North Carolina recently went viral when people started comparing her to “Baby Yoda” from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.”

Baby Yoda Cat was found by a volunteer at Humane Society of Rowan County NC in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

The post said she was brought in on Dec. 15 with a deep wound around her neck, as well as an upper respiratory infection. She also came in with some hair loss due to precious wounds, fleas and intestinal parasites.

“Baby Yoda Cat plans to be a spokes kitty for all of the homeless animals around the world that are being euthanized in animal shelters due to lack of homes," the viral post said. "The rescue is accepting local applications, but she won’t officially be available for adoption until her wounds are healed, she is spayed, microchipped, and receives her second round of vaccines and dewormer. Stay tuned!!”