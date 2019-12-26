71ºF

Troopers: Motorcyclist flown to hospital after SR 13 crash

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in St. Johns County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, happened about 3:05 p.m. on northbound State Road 13 at Braaschville Road, just south of Roberts Road, troopers said.

At last check, according to the Highway Patrol website, all northbound lanes of S.R. 13 were blocked. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said traffic was being diverted from the area. Deputies asked drivers to take alternate routes.

It’s unknown how long the road will be closed.

