2 teens shot in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two 16-year-olds were hospitalized with gunshot wounds Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Avenue B and Brooklyn in Northwest Jacksonville.

Officers located one teenager with gunshot wounds at the scene who was treated and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police later discovered a second 16-year-old had walked to the hospital, also with gunshot wounds.

Both teens have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe the incidents are connected. The Sheriff’s Office says it’s in the beginning stages of this investigation.

Anyone with information that can help was asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.