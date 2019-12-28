Iconic St. Augustine carousel finds new home in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A once beloved landmark in St. Augustine now has a new home at The Shell Factory and Nature Park in North Fort Myers.

According to the the News-Press, the now restored 1927 carousel quietly opened at the park last week, and it’s still offering rides for just $1. News4Jax is working to independently obtain photos of the the carousel at its new location.

City Manager John Regan learned that the operator of the J&S Carousel, Jim Soules, died suddenly in September. His widow decided to dismantle the carousel, which has been a St. Augustine landmark since 1992.

A spokesperson for the Shell Factory told the News-Press that every employee had a hand in refurbishing the carousel.

