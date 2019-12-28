Foul play suspected after woman in 40s found dead in Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office suspect foul play after a woman was found dead in a home Saturday morning on the Westside.

Police were called to a home on Glen Alan Court near 103rd Street. An officer at the scene told News4Jax the Sheriff’s Office was notified after a friend came to check on her, and that person called 911.

An investigator at the scene said it’s believed the woman had been dead for 48 hours. The cause of the woman’s death was not released, and homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances.

The woman was not identified.

The Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat to the public. Anyone with information was encouraged to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.