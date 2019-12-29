Stretch of I-295 to become Officer Lance Christian Whitaker Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The site where a Jacksonville officer was killed in a 2018 crash will be renamed Monday morning in his honor.

A bill (SB 64), which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April after it was passed unanimously in the Florida House and Florida State, designated a portion of Interstate 295′s east beltway, between Alta Drive and Pulaski Road, as Officer Lance Christian Whitaker Highway.

Whitaker was killed in a crash on that stretch of I-295 in May 2018 when his patrol car ran off the road while responding to a separate crash.

He was a 17-year veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office who was assigned to work Zone 6, which includes the Northside, on the midnight shift. He was 48 years old. He left behind a teenage son, a fiancee and his fiancee’s three children, who considered him their stepfather.

Sheriff Mike Williams released the following statement after Whitaker was killed in the line of duty in the crash:

"I am heartbroken about Officer Lance Whitaker’s death. His tragic passing in the line of duty highlights the grave dangers our men and women in blue face every day when they put on their uniforms to keep us safe. Officer Whitaker’s oath was to serve and protect those in his community, and he died in pursuit of that mission. My heart goes out to all who knew him and to a community that lost a devoted public servant.”

Days after he died, hundreds of people lined the roadways in Riverside to pay respects as officers with JSO escorted the body of Whitaker on a 30-minute ride from the medical examiner’s office to the Hardage-Giddens funeral home.

The following week, hundreds of family, friends, law enforcement members and community leaders gathered to honor and say their final goodbyes at a funeral service at Evangel Temple. After the service, Whitaker was laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery with full honors from the JSO Honor Guard. The Sheriff’s Office also broadcast the last radio call for Whitaker from the graveside.

“Thank you, Lance, for a job well done,” can be heard in the call.