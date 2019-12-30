Nassau County officials discuss adult game rooms

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla – The Nassau County Sheriff’s office reported a spike in new internet cafes since adult arcades were closed and banned in Duval County, but with more arcades, the Sheriff’s office noted a spike in crime as well.

County officials told News4JAX, they cannot legally put a ban on game rooms, but plan to impose restrictions to cut down on crime.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, not only is violent crimes and armed robbery on the rise, but crimes involving weapons and guns, employee grand theft, larceny and snatch and grab crimes are too.

Due to the increase in game room growth, business and an increase in violent armed robbery type crimes, the county hired Crime Analyst Angela Conboy to investigate if game rooms were connected to the uptick in crime, as suspected.

Conboy was tasked to look at all of the Game room establishment crime and crime within 1000 feet and to compare it to a similar business in the same way. 28 game rooms were examined. Many had multiple names, and several were new businesses.

In order to gather the information needed, crime data was pulled using Accurint Crime Analysis and a 1000 foot buffer for both the game room and a nearby gas station.

From 2015 to 2016, Nassau County game rooms saw four robberies. In 2017, there were seven. In 2018 four were reported. This year, there have been six. To date there are around 30 game rooms in operation throughout Nassau.

The Board of County Commissioners will meet tonight to discuss an ordinance that could declare internet cafes a nuisance.