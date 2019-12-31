Amelia Island homes evacuated by gas leak

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – Nassau County authorities have cleared an area of the Dunes at Amelia subdivision while utility officials address a gas leak.

According to Nassau Emergency Management, digging for some construction in the neighborhood caused the leak. Seven homes were evacuated and people were asked to stay out of the area.

“Accidents happen, stay safe,” @NassauEM said.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated as more information is available.