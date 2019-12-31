Jacksonville Landing buildings could be demolished within week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In less than a week, the entire structure of The Jacksonville Landing could be gone.

A spokesperson for Mayor Lenny Curry’s office said that on Jan. 6, part of the Northbank Riverwalk will be closed so crews can finish demolition of the last standing building. It’s the segment on the east end that used to be home to Fat Tuesdays when The Landing first opened more than 30 years ago.

The demolition is a site that some visitors who are in town for the holidays or the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl have found surprising.

“It’s disappointing. It’s an eyesore,” said Debbie Horne, a visitor. “It’s a shame because it’s such a beautiful location -- a place that locals, as well as people visiting, can come and visit and enjoy. It’s very sad.”

DH Griffin, the contractor, has until May to finish the work.

News4Jax checked with the Downtown Investment Authority to find out where it stands on redeveloping the space. It’s expected bids could go out in January.

There are plans to make the area a greenspace, like the areas next door where the old City Hall building and courthouse stood.