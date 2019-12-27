Only one building left standing at Jacksonville Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s now just one large structure left at the Jacksonville Landing as demolition crews keep taking down the iconic riverfront mall.

The Sky 4 drone flew over the site Friday.

The one large building left is the one closest to the Main Street Bridge, which housed Koja Sushi and other restaurants.

The building like it on the other side, which housed Hooters and The American Grill, is now gone, reduced to rubble.

Some of the outer walls facing Independent Drive are still standing as well.

Crews started the demolition in October and it’s scheduled to be completed by spring.