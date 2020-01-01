Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Keystone Heights
Shooting happened on Lori Loop Road
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting in Keystone Heights.
According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office at 10:13 p.m., the shooting incident happened Tuesday night near the 4300 block of Lori Loop Road.
