Memorial planned for beloved Atlantic Coast High teacher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The community is mourning the loss of a beloved Atlantic Coast High School teacher after she was found dead Saturday in her Westside home.

Vivian James, 49, was a science teacher and loved by students, teachers, and faculty. Now, the school would like to create a permanent memorial for James in the school’s courtyard.

“Our plans include paving an area in the ACHS courtyard and adding benches and tables,” a GoFundMe account said. “There would also be a large plaque that explains why Ms. James was so special, and it would ensure that her life will always be celebrated at a school she made such a huge impact.”

Donations are being collected to help build a shrine for the beloved Stingray. The excess money will be donated to her family. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe account created to help fund the memorial and for James’ family.

The school is also asking for assistance that any local companies or professionals would be willing to provide in donating labor and/or materials for this project.

Grief counselors will be on campus next week to help students and faculty during this difficult time. According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records, the 49-year-old woman’s death is being investigated as a murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).