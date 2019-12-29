Woman found dead in Westside home was teacher at Atlantic Coast High

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who was found dead Saturday in a Westside home was a teacher at Atlantic Coast High School, News4Jax has learned.

Current and former students on social media identified her as Vivian James. Atlantic Coast High School PTSA also posted Sunday afternoon on Facebook about the teacher’s death.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share news of the passing of one of our teachers, Vivian James. Grief counselors will be on campus next week to help our students and faculty as we mourn her loss. We will post more information as we get it,” the post reads.

Students and teachers described James as the life of campus. They said the science teacher used song and dance to get students up and moving, and keep them involved.

When asked Sunday morning whether James was indeed a teacher at Atlantic Coast High, a spokeswoman for Duval County Public Schools told News4Jax that she was unable to assist because school district offices were closed for winter break.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records, the 49-year-old woman’s death is being investigated as a murder.

Police were called Saturday morning to the home on Glen Alan Court near 103rd Street. An officer at the scene told News4Jax that the Sheriff’s Office was notified after a friend came to check on her, and that person called 911.

An investigator at the scene said it’s believed the woman, who lived alone in the house, had been dead for 48 hours. The cause of the woman’s death was not released, and homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances. Detectives said they suspect foul play.

Two neighbors told News4Jax that the Duval County teacher was the eyes and ears of the neighborhood and looked out for everyone.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).