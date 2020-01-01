Special meeting set to discuss Zahn’s JEA contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4jax has learned a special meeting of the JEA Board of Directors has been called for Tuesday.

In the meeting, it is expected the board will decide on what they will pay out to former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn as part of his severance package. His yearly salary was $520,000 and he could walk away with about $450,000 with severance and reduced consulting fees following the meeting.

Details were not immediately available, but sources told News4Jax that Zahn has signed off on a deal which the board presented to his attorney on Dec. 17, the same day the board voted to remove him from his post as CEO.

If JEA were sold, Zahn could have walked away with over a million dollars, but that part of the deal has been dropped as well as a hefty consulting fee, which he might only receive a small portion of if the board agrees to it.

Board Chair April Green has yet to sign off on the deal.

At the Dec. 17 meeting, Green said she wanted Zahn to be fired with cause, meaning he would get nothing.

As of Wednesday, Zahn remains on paid leave while attorneys review his contract.