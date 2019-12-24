JEA Board shelves plan to court potential suitors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The JEA Board of Directors voted unanimously on Tuesday to end the process of finding potential suitors to purchase the city-owned utility.

The move came a day after Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry called on the board to pull the plug on the invitation to negotiate, or ITN, process, saying the community’s view of the process had been “eroded” because of missteps over the last few months.

After the mayor’s request, JEA Board Chair April Green called a special meeting for Tuesday morning to discuss the future of the process.

Ahead of the meeting, JEA posted a video on YouTube Monday night. In the video, interim CEO Melissa Dykes explained that the ITN process began “for the right reasons” in July, but she acknowledged the community’s trust had been lost.

“It has, unfortunately, become the single most divisive issue in our community,” Dykes said. "Our role as a community-owned utility should be to unite our community around essential services that touch all our lives, not to divide. So the process must now end for the right reasons.”

During the special meeting Tuesday, Dykes said the utility had spent $10 million on the ITN process, and one board member called it “complete government waste.”

The process recently came under fire from City Council members, with one saying the city could be left open to a lawsuit if the process continued on its current path.

“The public’s view of that (process) has been eroded due to missteps over the last few months," the mayor said Monday. “It’s time to stop. I hope everyone goes home and has a happy holiday, and that we come back and get JEA back to doing the business that it’s done for its ratepayers all along.”

Curry said he wants all information surrounding the process to be made public as soon as possible.

“We’ve got too many big things we’ve got to do in this city,” Curry said. “We can’t be singularly focused, as a city, on one issue, and this has become a one-issue conversation in this town.”

On Saturday evening, City Councilman Matt Carlucci issued a statement, warning the utility company’s board to stop the ITN process or else the city could be sued if the City Council stops it.

“If JEA board ends this process to privatization and or recapitalization they are immune to lawsuits from the bidders per the ITN contractural agreement,” he said, in part. “However, if the JEA Board of Directors passes this ITN on to the Jacksonville City Council, if we the Council stop the process, we are opening our city to serious lawsuits as the ITN contract does not exempt the council.”

City Council members said Monday that they are done discussing the potential sale of JEA but will continue to dig into how top city and JEA officials conducted themselves while courting businesses to buy the utility.

“The way that the process unfolded, there were missteps, and the public’s view is just eroded,” Curry said. “I see that, I feel that, I hear that, and it’s time to stop it.”

The city-owned utility has faced ongoing turmoil since the ITN process began, particularly when a controversial bonus program came to light that could have netted top executives hundreds of millions of dollars if the city-owned utility was sold. That total was much more than the $3.4 million estimate provided to board members, according to the City Council auditor.

“Clearly, that raised a whole lot of flags. All of us, when we saw that, it appeared outrageous,” Curry said.

The controversy over the bonus plan, and how it was (or wasn’t) vetted, resulted last week in the removal of CEO Aaron Zahn and the departure of JEA’s top legal adviser.

Incoming City Council President Tommy Hazouri said that while the sale is over, the investigations into the process of the sale are still happening.

“We’re not stopping. We’re digging to see what lies beneath,” Hazouri said on Monday.

The City Council is proposing a resolution that would require officials to go through the council auditor during any other sale process. It also calls for JEA to stop the sale.

“It’s a great Christmas present for the citizens of Jacksonville,” Hazouri said. “It’s long past due.”

The State Attorney’s Office is also looking into the situation at JEA.