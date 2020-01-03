Final section of The Jacksonville Landing to soon be demolished

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Not much is left of The Jacksonville Landing, and starting Monday, the final pieces will be coming down.

News4Jax was at the site Friday and spoke to people who were watching the demolition. One group of people from out of town said they were expecting to see The Landing intact. They said tourist information posted online still showed The Landing as a hot spot in Jacksonville.

“That is why we came here because we looked online and it said this is where we should come,” one man said.

Another man, Briggs Brickley, told News4Jax he has many memories from the riverfront mall.

“I think it’s disgusting. I think it is really sad that this is going away," Brickley said. "I don’t know why they could not make it work.”

Mayor Lenny Curry’s office said the site is going to be greenspace. Later this month, the city plans to ask for proposals from developers to determine how the site should be developed.