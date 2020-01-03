Woman killed in Keystone Heights shooting would ‘give anything to anybody'

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – Family members of a woman who was killed in a triple shooting on New Year’s Eve in Keystone Heights told News4Jax on Thursday that the mother of three didn’t know a stranger and was kind to everyone she met.

Liza Dukes, 29, was killed in the shooting. Her boyfriend, Shayne Wooten, and his father, Jay Wooten, were wounded in the shooting. Jay Wooten later died from his injuries.

On Thursday evening, a family member confirmed Jay Wooten was taken off life support. A report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated he suffered a gunshot wound to his head and that his brain was no longer functioning. Shayne Wooten was expected to survive.

READ: Man hurt in Clay County triple shooting taken off life support

Janie Lewis, Duke’s mother, said the last time she spoke to her daughter was on the night of New Year’s Eve.

“Happy New Year’s Eve. I love you. She was fine. Everything was good," Lewis said.

Hours later, she and Dukes’ sister, Keri, learned of the triple shooting.

“No little sister wants to have to call their parents. That was the hardest phone call I’ve ever had to make," Keri Lewis said. "She was a beautiful person inside and out. She would give anything to anybody.”

Two people were taken into custody -- Victoria Scifo and Taylor Hill. Prior to the shooting, both had recently been released from prison. Investigators said he cut off his ankle monitor about a month ago after he was evicted.

Duke’s family is hoping for justice in their loved one’s death. No one has been charged with murder.

“To know that you can’t ever hear your sister’s voice again," Keri Lewis said. “I don’t wish that on my worst enemy.”

Family members have created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses and assist her children.