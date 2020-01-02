Man hurt in Clay County triple shooting might not recover

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – One of the surviving victims wounded in a triple shooting in Keystone Heights that took the life of a mother of three might not recover from his injuries, News4Jax learned Thursday.

A report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office states that Jay Wooten, one of two men who were injured in the shooting, suffered a gunshot wound to his head and “no longer has brain activity.”

According to investigators, two people are in custody, including Taylor Hill, who was released from prison in September. Investigators said he cut off his ankle monitor about a month ago, after he was evicted.

Rodney Lewis, the father of Liza Dukes -- the woman who died in the shooting -- is struggling to come to terms with what happened.

“It’s just hard to explain unless you go through it,” Lewis said. “Your daughter just taken away from you like that. Words can not explain what I’m going through.”

Lewis said he’s focused on helping his grandchildren after their mother’s death.

Hill and Victoria Scifo were taken into custody after a pursuit led to a crash. A report said Scifo was medically cleared, and Hill was taken to the hospital “due to possibly sustaining a broken pelvic bone.”

Family members have created a GoFundMe account to help with Dukes’ children and her funeral expenses.

News4Jax requested comment from the State Attorney’s Office on Hill’s early release from prison after he served seven years behind bars. A statement reads: