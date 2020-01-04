18-year-old killed in shooting was former Lee High student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members have identified the teenager who was killed in a shooting Friday night that left another man wounded as a former Robert E. Lee High School student.

On Saturday, they said the man killed was Malik Brown, 18. His father said Brown attended Warner University in Lake Wales, where he was on the football roster.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex on West 12th Street. Police said Malik died at the scene.

The second victim, who was believed to be in his 20s, was shot multiple times but was expected to survive, police said.

Investigators have not released a description of the multiple suspect they believe were involved in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

