JSO: Teen killed, man shot during Northwest Jacksonville robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was and killed and another man was injured Friday night during a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said it is believed the shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. during a robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2100 block of West 12th Street, just off Kings Road.

More than six shots were fired during the incident, JSO said during a media briefing Friday night.

The 18-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim, who JSO said is between 25 to 28 years old, was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Their identities were not immediately released.

As of 11 p.m., JSO did not yet have a description of the multiple suspects believed to be involved in the shooting. Investigators planned to interview witnesses and check for surveillance video in the area early into Saturday morning.

JSO said the apartment complex entrance was shut down briefly as investigators went through a car that belonged to one of the victims, but would reopen around 11:30 p.m.

A description of a car that was possibly involved in the shooting could be released as soon as Saturday, JSO said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers.