Bill would set terms if Duval superintendent becomes elected position

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Legislation introduced Friday by State Rep. Jason Fischer seeks to create term limits if the Duval County school superintendent becomes an elected position.

The legislation filed on Friday, House Bill 1079, calls for a term of four years. It also states that any person elected to the position of superintendent will be limited to two terms.

READ IT: House Bill 1079

The bill, if it passes the Florida Legislature, would place a referendum on the 2020 ballot asking Duval County voters if they want to change the position from an appointed to an elected position.

After that, it would set up a potential 2022 election for the superintendent position.

Fischer’s bill, which was first introduced in 2019, has gotten support from Mayor Lenny Curry.

RELATED: Mayor Curry: Keep elected school board; also wants elected superintendent

“I would suggest this decision be made by the people themselves,” Curry said in August. “Let’s put in on the ballot and ask the people of Jacksonville.”

According to Florida Politics, Fischer has also gotten support from the Duval legislative delegation in a 6-2 vote last year. It pointed out, however, that the Duval County School Board voted unanimously in opposition.