Fire Rescue: Student injured in Middleburg school bus crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus and five other vehicles Wednesday afternoon, according to Clay County Fire Rescue.

Annaleasa Winter, a spokesperson for Fire Rescue, said a student was among those who were injured. The crash blocked traffic on Blanding Boulevard near the intersection of Forman Circle.

It’s unclear which school the bus was transporting students from. No word on who was at fault in the crash.