Green: JEA board would support State Attorney’s investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA’s board of directors would welcome an investigation by State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s office if that’s what it takes to get to the bottom of a doomed plan to explore a sale of the city-owned utility.

“If the state attorney decides that she wants to pursue an investigation, we support that,” Board Chair April Green told a News4Jax reporter outside City Hall. “We want to know as much as everyone else what has happened and how we got here today.”

Although Nelson reportedly won’t call a grand jury to investigate potential wrongdoing at JEA, her office has been “looking into matters involving JEA” and is expected to release a report detailing its findings.

Green’s remarks come as OurJax, a newly formed citizens group led by a former JEA executive, ratchets up pressure on city and JEA officials for more transparency related to the controversial invitation to negotiate (ITN) process, which aimed to find potential suitors interested in buying or operating all or part of JEA.

The coalition bills itself as a grassroots advocacy group created in response to the since-shelved ITN, which it characterized as “one of the most controversial government dealings in recent Jacksonville history.” Its stated goals are to shine a light on the bid process and promote community engagement.

“Our community deserves to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth when it comes (to JEA’s) entire ITN process,” said OurJax director Mike Hightower, a former JEA executive. “We support members of the Jacksonville City Council in their challenge for a thorough investigation in order to restore transparency, integrity, accountability and local control in our governmental entities.”

JEA formally ended the bidding process Dec. 24, one week after the board voted to oust then-CEO Aaron Zahn. Zahn has been a magnet for growing scrutiny as new details about the ITN surfaced, including how it could have potentially netted JEA’s executives millions of dollars under a scrapped bonus scheme.

While Zahn remains on administrative leave, his fate is still up in the air. The JEA board was set to meet Tuesday to discuss whether he should be fired with or without cause – the difference between letting him walk away with nearly $500,000 or nothing at all – but that meeting has been delayed.

Green, who called for Zahn to be fired for cause at the board’s Dec. 17 meeting, expressed displeasure Friday along with a desire for answers to the questions that have been raised about the issues at JEA.

“I’m a member of this community who has done nothing but try to contribute to the community that raised my children,” she said. “So, it’s pretty frustrating to be in a position where you feel like your community has been done wrongly, and you’re at the head of it. You’re on the board.”