Surveillance image released of car sought in Mandarin murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police on Thursday released a surveillance image of a car sought in a recent murder case.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the dark-colored sedan pictured in the grainy image as they suspect someone inside the car might have vital information about a Dec. 22 killing in Mandarin.

Officers answering reports of shots fired and someone injured at The Waterford at Mandarin Apartment Homes on San Jose Boulevard about 3 a.m. that day found a 23-year-old man dead inside at apartment.

Little information about the case has been released. Details including the exact location of the incident and the victim’s name are listed as exempt on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office transparency website.

Anyone with information about the pictured vehicle, its occupants or the murder is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.