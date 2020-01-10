Leonardo DiCaprio helps rescue man who fell from yacht and tread water for 11 hours

St. Barts, Caribbean Sea – It sounds like a new movie script, but it happened to Leonardo DiCaprio in real life.

The famous actor helped save a man who had fallen off a yacht in the Caribbean, CBS reports.

It happened as DiCaprio and his friends heard a distress call while on their rental boat.

They helped in the search for the man, who had been lost at sea off the small island of Saba and treading water for 11 hours, the site said.

The Titanic star found the man just before a storm closed in.

