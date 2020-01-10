74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

74ºF

News

Leonardo DiCaprio helps rescue man who fell from yacht and tread water for 11 hours

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: News, Rescue, entertainment
You might already know that one of Leonardo DiCaprio's early roles was on the sitcom "Growing Pains." But even before then, Leo played Mason Capwell in 1990 on the soap opera "Santa Barbara."
You might already know that one of Leonardo DiCaprio's early roles was on the sitcom "Growing Pains." But even before then, Leo played Mason Capwell in 1990 on the soap opera "Santa Barbara." (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

St. Barts, Caribbean Sea – It sounds like a new movie script, but it happened to Leonardo DiCaprio in real life.

The famous actor helped save a man who had fallen off a yacht in the Caribbean, CBS reports.

It happened as DiCaprio and his friends heard a distress call while on their rental boat.

They helped in the search for the man, who had been lost at sea off the small island of Saba and treading water for 11 hours, the site said.

The Titanic star found the man just before a storm closed in.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: