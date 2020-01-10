Police: Man accused of murder after Atlantic Coast High teacher strangled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man that was arrested after police found him driving the car of an Atlantic Coast High School teacher who was found dead in her Westside home has been charged with second degree murder.

Jail records show the additional charge was added to 27-year-old Zebulon Perkins’ inmate sheet Friday afternoon. He’s charged in the death of Vivian James and held without bond in the Duval County jail.

During a news conference Friday evening at the Sheriff’s Office, Assistant Chief Brian Kee said the medical examiner determined James’ cause of death was strangulation.

Investigators said they found Perkins driving Vivian James’ car. An arrest report said police found James’ cellphone, credit cards and a bag with a pair of bloody sweatpants inside the car.

According to Kee, Perkins was loading property into the car and throwing items into a dumpster at the Hospitality Inn. During an interview, Kee said, Perkins admitted to going to James’ house on Dec. 26.

James, 49, was found the morning of Dec. 28 in a home on Glen Alan Court near 103rd Street. Investigators said that she had been dead for 48 hours before she was discovered by a friend who came to check on her.

Perkins is additionally charged with tampering with evidence and dealing in stolen property.