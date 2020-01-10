New $145M FIS headquarters awarded conceptual design approval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fidelity National Information Services’ proposed headquarters in the Brooklyn neighborhood was awarded conceptual design approval Thursday by the Downtown Development Review Board, the Jacksonville Daily Record reports.

According to News4Jax’s news partner, the $145 million, 12-story headquarters is now set to be a 350,000-square-foot building -- 50,000 square feet larger than when the project was officially announced in November.

The new building would go in place of the old Florida Blue parking lot, near the current FIS building on Riverside Avenue.

The plan is to consolidate the three other FIS locations in Jacksonville into the new headquarters in Brooklyn. The headquarters would have several office spaces, a parking garage and a 21-foot-wide urban open space among other features, according to the Daily Record.

The financial technology company has been in Jacksonville for more than 15 years and the extra space is needed due to a recent acquisition. In exchange for its investment in Jacksonville, the company is poised to receive a financial incentive package from the city and state worth nearly $30 million.

According to the FIS CEO, the new headquarters is expected to bring 500 new jobs over the next 10 years.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2022.