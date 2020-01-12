JFRD battling structure fire on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All lanes of Baymeadows Road at I295 have been shut down due to a 3 alarm fire at a commercial building on Nurseryfields Road, close to the highway.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue told News4Jax Brittany Muller that since it was building under construction, no sprinklers system had been put in place.

No one has been reported injured so far.

Several witnesses have contacted News4Jax, saying the flames are large enough to be seen from I-295. Due to the proximity of the fire, all lanes will remain closed on Baymeadows Rd until further notice due to the smoke.

