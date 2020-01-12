Shots exchanged during burglary on Ricker Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says shots were fired between a property owner and a burglary suspect on Ricker Road, Saturday night.

Officers say they responded to a burglary in progress at around 9 p.m., and upon arriving found that shots had been fired.

The victim told police he had come to his property and found a man inside. That’s when both men started shooting at each other before the suspect fled in a white pickup truck.

JSO later discovered a potential suspect had checked into a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Aggravated battery detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.