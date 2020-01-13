Man arraigned on murder charge in death of roommate’s girlfriend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The man suspected of killing a Jacksonville woman and stuffing her body into a storage bin to conceal the crime was arraigned Monday on murder and related charges.

Markas Dane Fishburne, 25, of Indiana, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, evidence tampering and firearm possession charges in the death of 25-year-old Aisha Levy.

Levy was found dead Dec. 20 inside an apartment at Green Tree Place on Jacksonville’s Southside. Her body had been wrapped up and stashed inside a plastic bin located inside a closet.

Police were called to the apartment that morning after Levy’s boyfriend returned to find the placed stained with blood and his handgun missing. His roommate, Fishburne, and Levy were also missing.

An officer who inspected the apartment’s interior noticed blood in the living room, along with a bloody handprint and bleach in the hallway leading towards the bedroom.

Once police obtained a warrant to search the apartment, they discovered Levy’s body.

Fishburne was intercepted the same day at the bus station downtown. He was arrested and booked into the Duval County jail where he’s being held without bond.