Grandmother of slain 5-year-old: She ‘did not deserve to go this way’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother who pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, waived a court appearance Tuesday.

Michelle Cannimore is now scheduled to face a judge in mid-March.

Cannimore’s daughter, Zykerria Robinson, died in October 2018.

The child’s paternal grandmother, Almarie Doyle, said she was disappointed not to be able to give her victim impact statement on Tuesday, but said she will be ready when the time comes.

“It just hurts. My granddaughter did not deserve to go this way,” Doyle said. “And I am still hurt about it and her dad.”

Zykerria died while in the care of her mother, Cannimore, and Cannimore's boyfriend, Jonte Harris.

According to an arrest report, Cannimore admitted Harris abused the girl for several months. On the October day that Zykerria died, Harris had hit her repeatedly until she became unconscious, police said.

Doyle said Zykerria's sister still misses her and thinks about her every day.

“I would like to know why and what happened? That’s the reason. I would like to know,” Doyle said. “I just want to be served justice.”

Doyle said deciding the sentence would be easy for her.

“I just want to give them the maximum, because my granddaughter did not deserve to go this way because she was a sweet little girl,” Doyle said.

Harris has a status conference Thursday. A trial date hasn’t been set. Cannimore’s sentencing likely won’t happen until after she testifies in Harris’ trial.