Putnam County SRO takes gun from chlid at middle school
INTERLACHEN, Fla. – Putnam County deputies and school officials say a gun was brought on the campus of C.H. Price Middle School on Tuesday.
No details were initially provided, but News4Jax was told a school resource officer got a tip a child had a gun. He confiscated the gun and the child was detained.
Authorities were expected to provide details on the incident Tuesday evening. Return to this article or details.
