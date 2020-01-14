78ºF

Putnam County SRO takes gun from chlid at middle school

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Tags: Interlachen, Putnam County
File photo
File photo (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

INTERLACHEN, Fla. – Putnam County deputies and school officials say a gun was brought on the campus of C.H. Price Middle School on Tuesday.

No details were initially provided, but News4Jax was told a school resource officer got a tip a child had a gun. He confiscated the gun and the child was detained.

Authorities were expected to provide details on the incident Tuesday evening. Return to this article or details.

