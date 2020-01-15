Keystone Heights triple shooting suspect out of hospital

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A man who faces murder charges in the New Year’s Eve shooting in Keystone Heights that left two people dead and injured a third has been released from the hospital.

Taylor Hill, 22, was booked into the Clay County jail on two counts of second-degree murder and a count of attempted murder, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. He remains in custody without bond.

Hill is charged in connection to the Dec. 31 shooting on Lori Loop Road that killed Liza Dukes, a mother of three, and Jay Wooten. Wooten’s son, Shayne, was wounded in the gunfire but he survived.

Co-defendant Victoria Scifo told investigators she and Hill were staying with Dukes and the Wootens when there was a confrontation over supposedly stolen clothing, according to court documents. She said a scuffle ensued, and both Wootens and Dukes were shot during the struggle.

Scifo and Hill were taken into custody after they crashed a neighbor’s vehicle during a police chase on State Road 11 in nearby Bradford County. Scifo is charged with fleeing police and as an accessory to murder in the case.