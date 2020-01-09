Man jailed in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting now charged with murder

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A 22-year-old who was arrested after a triple shooting in Clay County on New Year’s Eve is now facing charges of second-degree murder, according to jail records.

Records on the Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s website show that on Wednesday, Taylor Ryan Hill was arrested on two charges of second-degree murder and one charge of second-degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting on Lori Loop Road in Keystone Heights. News4Jax has requested the arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people were hit by gunfire. Clay County deputies said one of those victims, 29-year-old Liza Dukes, a mother of three, died at the scene. Jay Wooten, one of two men who were injured in the shooting, suffered a gunshot wound to his head and died a few days later. His son, Shayne Wooten, was injured but is expected to survive.

Investigators said Hill and Victoria Scifo were detained after a police chase that ended in a crash on State Road 100 near SE 81st Street, about 15 miles away in Bradford County. Scifo is charged with fleeing police and as an accessory to murder. She was driving the vehicle when the two were caught.

Hill was also charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with a firearm serial number.