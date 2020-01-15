Man who died while moving mobile home leaves behind wife, children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who died while working to move a mobile home was married with children, News4Jax learned Wednesday.

The 36-year-old’s wife, Melanie, identified the man as William Bailey. She said he was originally from New York and worked as a contractor for New Beginning & Start LLC.

“I just remember his last words to me this morning (were), ‘I have a bad feeling about moving this today,’” she said. " Then he said, ‘Bye’ and ‘I love you,’ and when he told me that, I wanted him to go back home and not work, but he’s so set when he puts his mind to something."

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the company on Tuesday had the home jacked up and it shifted as the crew tried to move it. Firefighters said the structure then fell on top of Bailey when he went underneath to check on equipment.

The co-owner of the moving company told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office the structure was in the process of being declared unsafe.

A statement from the moving company reads: