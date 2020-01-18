Cure Violence holds vigil remembering man found shot to death in home on Dodge Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of people gathered Friday night for a vigil to remember a 42-year-old man who was found shot to death in a home on Dodge Road.

Cure Violence organized the memorial. Friends, family and loved ones who knew Carl Ward were in attendance.

No arrests have been announced in Ward’s death. Investigators were called to his home Wednesday morning. Police said he was shot several times.

The Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said one person was being interviewed by detectives. It was unclear if that person was a witness or a potential suspect.