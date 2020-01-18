FHP: Pedestrian killed, driver injured in Orange Park crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed and a driver was injured Friday night in a crash in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. not far from the Orange Park Mall on Blanding Blvd. near Blairmore Blvd., according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

FHP said the pedestrian involved was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to Orange Park Medical Center.

Blanding Blvd. was partially shut down in both directions following the crash. FHP asked drivers to look for an alternative route.

No other details were immediately available.