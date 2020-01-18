Voice actor on ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer voice character of Apu

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several entertainment news outlets are reporting that Hank Azaria, the actor who voices characters on “The Simpsons,” will no longer voice Apu.

The 2017 documentary “The Problem With Apu” explored how people from South Asia felt about the character. Many viewed Apu as an offensive caricature.

Azaria told the website SlashFilm that “He won’t do the voice anymore, unless there’s someway to transition it or something.”

He continued, “We all made the decision together. We all agreed on it. We all feel like it’s the right thing and good about it.”

It’s not known what “The Simpsons” creators will do with the character.