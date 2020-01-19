At least 1 vehicle catches fire on Golden Ray

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – At least one vehicle caught fire on the Golden Ray, the 656-vehicle transport vessel that has been sitting on its side since early September in the St. Simons Sound, the St. Simons Sound Incident Response Unified Command said Sunday.

According to the Unified Command, welding was going on inside the cargo ship when a piece of metal dropped and at least one vehicle caught fire.

The Unified Command said Texas-based salvage company T&T Salvage, which was hired to remove the Golden Ray, has firefighter teams standing by at all times, including while the welding work was going on. As soon as smoke was spotted, crews began to extinguish to the flames.

The Unified Command said it will be monitoring the situation to see whether there’s a reflash.

The Altamaha Riverkeeper said late Sunday morning that the fire started in a different portion of the ship than where smoke was seen Oct. 20.

The Golden Ray was carrying 4,200 vehicles when it ran aground and overturned Sept. 8. Teams rescued four crew members who were trapped inside and then hospitalized.

Since then, according to the Unified Command, 320,000 gallons of fuel have been removed from the Golden Ray, as well as the rudder and propeller.

The plan is for the ship to be disassembled in place.