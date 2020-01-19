Pro wrestler, Love-Alive Charity founder helps Jacksonville homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – NWA professional wrestler and founder of the Love-Alive Charity, Elijah Burke, hosted two events Saturday to help the homeless community in Downtown Jacksonville.

During the day, more than 300 people lined up outside the Burger King on East State Street for the 8th Annual Love Drive. Volunteers handed out food, hygiene products and book bags filled with school essentials.

Burke said the purpose behind the Love Drives is to, “spread love to those who feel like they’re no longer loved.” But with hundreds of people lined up in need, Burke said it’s bittersweet to be able to help.

“It’s one of those things where we want to help as many as we can, unfortunately helping as many as we can allows us to see that homelessness here in Jacksonville is a problem.” Elijah Burke, Founder of the Love-Alive Charity

As night fell, attention shifted to the 2nd Annual Duval Brawl, a friendly pro-wrestling competition hosted by Fighting Evolution Wrestling, FEW, to raise money for the charity’s continued efforts.

Burke’s vision is to see The Love-Alive Charity grow. In the next five years, he hopes to open a a center for the charity to operate from.

Some people are from Jacksonville, while others simply ended up here with a desire to find help.

“It really is a sad thing when you see guys pushing a buggy, or they have their bicycle with their backpack on it,” Burke said. “(There’s) a lot of people, so we know how to make people aware of this. I myself personally with my team.”

Donations can be made at love-alive.org.