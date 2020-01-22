Bill that could lead to elected Duval superintendent advances in legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Duval County School Board members and about 25 Jacksonville residents were in Tallahassee on Wednesday morning to push back against proposed legislation that could make the Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools an elected position.

Despite the opposition to House Bill 1079, a house sub-committee voted to advance the bill that if passed would ask Duval voters in November if they want superintendent to become an elected position. The committee had a Republican supermajority: 10 Republicans to five Democrats, with no committee members from Duval County, Florida Politics reported.

The bill was introduced by Florida State Representative Jason Fischer of Jacksonville who said Wednesday he wants voters to have more control of their government.

Duval County School Board Chairman Warren Jones, who along with School Board Vice Chairwoman Elizabeth Andersen was in Tallahassee on Wednesday, said passing the legislation would be a step backward.

“Just because you can get elected doesn’t mean you are the best qualified, it just means you were the best campaigner or the person who raised the most money,” Jones told News4Jax.

Unfortunately, the Local Administration Committee passed HB1079 this am 8-4. Thanks to those who came to Tally to have their voices heard. We will keep fighting to #saveourschools. Next stop K-12 Innovation. @JPSAlliance @DuvalCountyPTA @emdrums @TravisDgibson pic.twitter.com/BR0o8ElUng — Elizabeth Andersen (@andersen4dcps) January 22, 2020

Last year, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he supported Fischer’s legislation but the School Board voted unanimously in opposition.

Currently, the district is led by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Diana Greene, who was appointed by the School Board.

If the bill becomes law, the referendum would go before voters in November. If approved by voters, it would set up a superintendent election in 2024.