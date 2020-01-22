Man reports fiberglass ‘falling like rain’ in Panama Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who runs Alvie’s Transmission Service on North Main Street in Panama Park called the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Monday to report fine strands of fiberglass “falling like rain.”

Alva Morris said so much was coming down that he put on a face mask. He told News4Jax it happened while he was using his electric blower.

“As I was blowing, I noticed this sci fi-type moment where this stuff was shimmering all in my face and in my airspace there and I’m, like, ‘My gosh. What’s this going on?’” Morris said. “After stopping my blowing process, I see all these little fiber strands and go to pay it attention and it looked like fiberglass.”

JFRD arrived and called for hazmat, which confirmed it was fiberglass and took some samples.

The samples were turned over to the city environmental protection agency.

News4Jax reached out to the mayor’s office to see if that department is trying to determine where the strands were coming from and if there’s a public health concern.