Police: Altercation leads to man shot in Target parking lot on Monument Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot when an altercation led to a fight Wednesday night in the parking lot of a Target on Monument Road in Regency, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Larry Gale said police were called to the scene at about 6:50 p.m. He said it’s believed there were about three to four people who were involved.

According to Gale, someone got out of a car and there was an altercation. He said the altercation led to a fight, and someone pulled a gun out of their vehicle, firing a shot.

Gale said the victim, a man in his early 20s, was shot in his hip. He said a woman who was in the victim’s car drove to the front of the store to find help.

According to police, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. He was not identified.

Gale said investigators were working to track down a blue Toyota Camry, believed to be from the 2010 model year or later. They hope to receive surveillance footage from the Target.

No suspects were in custody.