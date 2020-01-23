Police: Altercation leads to man shot in Target parking lot on Monument Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot when an altercation led to a fight Wednesday night in the parking lot of a Target on Monument Road in Regency, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Larry Gale said police were called to the scene at about 6:50 p.m. He said it’s believed there were about three to four people who were involved.
According to Gale, someone got out of a car and there was an altercation. He said the altercation led to a fight, and someone pulled a gun out of their vehicle, firing a shot.
Gale said the victim, a man in his early 20s, was shot in his hip. He said a woman who was in the victim’s car drove to the front of the store to find help.
According to police, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. He was not identified.
Gale said investigators were working to track down a blue Toyota Camry, believed to be from the 2010 model year or later. They hope to receive surveillance footage from the Target.
No suspects were in custody.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.