Did JEA & PR firm ghostwrite Times-Union op-eds?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA and a high-profile public relations firm collaborated on a series of opinions published in the Florida Times-Union that were then passed off as the writing of other individuals, including a current JEA board member, the News4Jax I-TEAM learned Friday.

Emails and text messages obtained through public records requests show the utility’s communications staff and Dalton Agency employees worked hand in hand on guest columns purportedly authored by Henry Brown, who is seated on JEA’s board of directors, and HCI Group CEO Rick Caplin.

“I was able to have Henry Brown author the letter with a couple of edits. I called (Times-Union Editorial Page Editor Mike Clark) and he accepted it. Yeah!!” Dalton Agency President Michael Munz wrote in a Nov. 7 text message sent to JEA spokesperson Gina Kyle. To which Kyle replied by thanking Munz.

That conversation happened three days before the Times-Union published a column under Brown’s name seeking “community engagement” in efforts to explore privatization.

“During anxious times, when the unknown overwhelms the known, it is sometimes tempting to follow the alarm call of the angriest voices,” the column stated in part. “It’s important that we become more willing to listen, more inclined to speak honestly without indignation and more open to the facts.”

Incidentally, it was Brown who first proposed a motion to remove JEA’s then-CEO Aaron Zahn when the utility’s board of directors met Dec. 17 after news of a controversial employee bonus plan came to light.

JEA invoices obtained by the I-TEAM show the utility has been paying the Dalton Agency $25,000 a month as a retainer.

Reached Friday, Munz said Dalton has been working for the utility since March, but he said the firm started work on messaging for JEA’s efforts to market itself once the invitation to negotiate began. He said it’s routine for public relations firms to help with public policy messaging.

“They would offer us names that they believe supported the position they were taking," Munz said. "Our job was to reach out to the individual business or community leader. First we would inquire if they would do a letter and then collaborate to write or produce the letter.”

Munz said Brown’s op-ed began with an article the Miller Electric Company CEO had posted on the professional social network LinkedIn. He said a draft was then written using the LinkedIn post as a foundation.

The same back-and-forth approach that occurred with Brown’s column also happened before the Times-Union published a Dec. 8 column under Caplin’s name. Emails and text messages show Dalton and JEA’s made a series of edits, checking messaging and talking points, before seeking Caplin’s approval.

On Nov. 26, Dalton Agency employee Maddie Milne sent Kyle and JEA’s public relations staff an email asking them to review a draft version of an op-ed intended to run in the newspaper:

“Please review the attached Op-Ed. It has been reformatted and cut down SLIGHTLY to fit the 700 word minimum needed to make it to the FTU. If you are OK with it, please send to Ricky to approve. Also, are you OK calling these scenarios? David/Jay had talked about calling these ‘5 ways’ JEA could change on the website. Thanks, Maddie.”

In response, Kyle said: “At first blush, we may now have lost the thoughts that he insisted having included. We can look at it again in the morning. I’m happy to send it to him once we are done, but you may have better luck. He only responded to Banks.”

To which Milne replied: “Okay! The three of us will need to work on it. I’m happy to send if you have his information? Michael – let me know if you would like to send instead? I’m happy to send in the am if not! I will need his information though.”

The next day, Kyle wrote JEA Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Kerri Stewart along with two Dalton employees to let them know that the newspaper would run the Caplin column.

“The attached was submitted to Mike Clark today for consideration as an Op-Ed in the Sunday TU. Maddie worked some magic and was able to get quick approval from Ricky Caplin,” she wrote.

When the column ran Dec. 8, it presented all five of the so-called “scenarios” JEA’s leadership was exploring for its future. Among other things, the piece encouraged readers to keep an open mind and take an opportunity to educate themselves on the options on the table.

“We have to get back to asking the question – what will happen to JEA if absolutely no changes are made? There is no debate that the industry is changing quickly through innovation and technological disruption. Doing nothing leads to irrelevance and diminished value. Just take a look at Blockbuster, Toys ‘R Us or Kodak for example,” the column said.

On Friday, Caplin acknowledged that the Dalton Agency contacted him to ask if he would write a letter about his feelings that JEA need to change its business model. He admitted they were originally his thoughts, albeit edited to “help me convey my message in the way that I wanted it to read.”

“I am disappointed with the stuff I later learned regarding the significant potential management upside in the incentive plan and the land deal with a related party,” Caplin told the I-TEAM. “This poor judgement was alarming and I agree the process needed to hault (sic). I commend all the people involved who have helped shed light on these issues and protecting one of our communities (sic) most valuable assets. But I also believe JEA needs to change for its future and I standby (sic) my thoughts.”

Those weren’t the only collaborations between the utility’s and public relations firm’s leaders. Others include a brainstorm started Sept. 29 by David Goldberg, JEA’s director of customer and community engagement. His email, proposed as an idea for an op-ed, included a few notable gems:

“Maybe you should believe ex-mayors who’s (sic) agenda is to want to continue to live in the past and go against a current metro (sic) who wants to do what he feels is best fortune (sic) city he leads.”

“Perhaps certain folks in the media, naysayers of the mayor, or others who want to protect their own, do not ultimately have what’s best for Jacksonville residents and businesses at heart. Perhaps they in fact have their own agendas.”

“The facts have been laid out as to why JEA must look to become a nongovernmental agency. It’s pretty clear based on the trends that all within the industry that people are consuming less electricity due to energy efficient appliances, new technology and alternative energy.”

News4Jax has reached out to Brown and JEA for comment. This story will be updated with their responses.