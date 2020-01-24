Father shot, left to die in Mixon Town street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Blake Plair turned 34 last week. Early Friday morning, his wife and the mother of his 4-year-old daughter said he died at the hospital where he was taken when police found him with at least one gunshot wound.

Plair was lying on Broward Street, near Orion Street, not far from his home in the Mixon Town neighborhood. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just after midnight when two men and others were arguing and gunfire erupted.

It’s not clear who shot him.

“He was just going out and going to come right back,” said his wife, Sha’Naex Plair. “He was going to go to the store. He would gas my car up, so it would be one of those things. He would come right back.”

She said his life revolved around their daughter.

“She was everything for him,” Sha’Naez Plair said.

Blake Plair with his daughter (Family photo)

A Mixon Town resident called 911 when he heard the gunfire.

“I heard five shots, then I heard another shot and I heard someone out on the streets hollering,” said the man who didn’t want his name used. “They kept hollering and hollering. They were just hollering, ‘Help, help, help,” for about a minute."

Hours later that man realized his car in the driveway was hit by one of the bullets. In the morning it was learned that a home on the block was also hit by gunfire.

No one was in custody for the shooting, according to police at the scene, but officers were looking for a light-colored sedan. A homicide detective said a witness to the shooting was cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.