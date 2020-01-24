Man dies at hospital after being found in roadway with gunshot wound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man died at the hospital after he was found in the road near the 400 block of Broward Road. He was found just after midnight, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the shooting happened when two men and others were arguing and during that gunfire erupted. It’s not clear who shot the victim.

A vehicle was also shot by gunfire but it’s not clear who the vehicle belongs to. It was towed for evidence, according to JSO.

No one is in custody for the shooting, but police are looking a light-colored sedan. They are also interviewing someone who knew the victim.